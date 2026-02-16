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OfficeInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Phoenix Group sells 400,000 sq ft Midlands HQ

16 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Business has relocated to central Birmingham

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