Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential

Phoenix Spree secures €255m refinancing

28 Nov 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Berlin resi firm completes transaction as part of wind-down

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blouse, Clothing, Path

Momentum builds around senior housing

27 Nov 2025
Read

CA Immo to start talks over Czech portfolio sale

27 Nov 2025
Read

Bidders circle £200m Birchwood Park

26 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Cain secures £350m logistics refinancing

25 Nov 2025
Read