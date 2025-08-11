Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAlternativesFinanceHealthcareUK & Ireland

PHP and KKR provide updates on acceptance levels for Assura bids

11 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Assura shareholders are encouraged to accept the takeover offer as soon as possible

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Silhouette, Lighting, People

Bidders make final pleas in battle for Assura

8 Aug 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

Assura increases earnings to £112m

21 Jul 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

Assura agrees to £1.8bn PHP takeover

23 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

KKR and Stonepeak secure £125m financing for Assura takeover

19 Jun 2025
Read