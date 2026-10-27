NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

HealthcareUK & IrelandAlternativesCorporate

PHP and USS boost healthcare joint venture target to £400m

27 Oct 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

REIT adds nine primary care assets into upgraded JV following its recent tie-up with GIC

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

DTZi's private hospital investment nears £100m with latest deal

22 Oct 2026
Read

PHP confirms £700m GIC hospital joint venture

19 Oct 2026
Read
Herbs, Plant, Herbal

British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant

1 Oct 2026
Read

PHP on track with joint venture deals

1 Oct 2026
Read