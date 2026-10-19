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HealthcareIrelandUK & IrelandAlternativesCorporateFinancing

PHP confirms £700m GIC hospital joint venture

19 Oct 2026 | 07:25 | London | by May Agaran

Partnership to be seeded with 27 private hospitals from the REIT's existing portfolio

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