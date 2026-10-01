NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

HealthcareAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

PHP on track with joint venture deals

1 Oct 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Healthcare REIT has finalised financial terms and due diligence is completed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Joint venture expands student housing platform with €300m French projects

30 Sep 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, High Rise

European sale-and-leaseback deals slide to five-year low

28 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Five questions for Data Center Capital’s Lars Schnidrig

21 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away

17 Sep 2026
Read