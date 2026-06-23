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HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingIrelandUK & Ireland

PHP partners up for £700m+ hospitals joint venture

23 Jun 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Long-income assets attract sovereign and institutional interest

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