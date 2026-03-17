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HealthcareAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

PHP progresses joint venture deals to cut costs

17 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Merger with Assura last year left healthcare REIT with elevated leverage levels

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