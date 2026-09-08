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Piano Casa: Italy's once-in-a-generation bet on housing

8 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

The country's most ambitious housing legislation since the post-war era is finally on the table: 100,000 homes, €10bn, 10 years. Can it unlock the market?

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