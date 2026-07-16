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ResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopment

PIC, Muse and Homes England gain planning for Solihull affordable scheme  

16 Jul 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Phase two of Holbeche Place will deliver 228 affordable homes

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