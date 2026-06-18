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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSwitzerland

Pictet acquires Zurich Marriott hotel

18 Jun 2026 | 10:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Five-star asset comprises 266 rooms

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