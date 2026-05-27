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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Pictet and Scantum acquire German warehouse for logistics project

27 May 2026 | 12:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Chemical company LyondellBasell sells property at Hüttenstrasse 122–124 in Kerpen, near Cologne

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