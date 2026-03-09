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Pictet and Scantum prelet 20,000 sq m German logistics scheme

9 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Bathroom furniture retailer to occupy entire property in Hochheim am Main

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