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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Pictet and Stoneweg’s Dutch logistics platform buys Maastricht asset

3 Jun 2026 | 15:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Lettable area totals 10,250 sq m 

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