Pictet and Stoneweg's Dutch logistics platform signs 16,400 sq m of new leases

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsLeasing
14 Oct 2026 | 15:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Axis has assembled a portfolio of nine logistics assets spanning 80,000 sq m
Spanish protests another reminder of regulatory risk in European residential
Invesco appoints duo to senior European roles
Fora expands footprint at Landsec’s Paddington asset
Maslow backs Southwark mixed-use scheme with £238m loan
Henley’s revised Fulham wharf development plans approved
Activist investor urges Big Yellow to sell
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Ask Partners expands leadership team with pair of senior hires
Fattal Hotels expands UK footprint with Bristol acquisition
Most flex operators worldwide plan expansion in next 12 months
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools