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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsLeasing

Pictet and Stoneweg's Dutch logistics platform signs 16,400 sq m of new leases

14 Oct 2026 | 15:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Axis has assembled a portfolio of nine logistics assets spanning 80,000 sq m

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