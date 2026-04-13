NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsInvestment

Pictet and Viga buy Danish resi complex

13 Apr 2026 | 11:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project Delta comprises 96 apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Accessories, Bag

M&G acquires €67m Paris resi assets from Gecina

15 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Condo

CBRE IM buys 100-unit Amsterdam resi scheme

15 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Yard

Pictet and Stoneweg's Dutch logistics platform signs 16,400 sq m of new leases

14 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

CapMan sells 65% stake in Danish shopping centre

12 Oct 2026
Read