Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Pictet and XLB put listed Manchester office up for sale

4 Jun 2025 | 00:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Northern Quarter asset carries £22.5m price tag

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Melford to seal deal for M&G's £80m Manchester office

22 May 2025
Read

Liverpool's Capital saga concludes with £80m flip

19 May 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Aberdeen embarks on major refurb of Manchester office

8 May 2025
Read