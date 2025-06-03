OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland
4 Jun 2025 | 00:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland
Northern Quarter asset carries £22.5m price tag
Pictet and XLB put listed Manchester office up for sale
Shah on property: how the financial crisis transformed real estate
Samsung-backed AI business expands in Oxford
Cushman partner heads to JLL
Will Labour have the stomach for new towns?
Dalata rejects €1.3bn approach from Pandox and Eiendomsspar
Global logistics market “to tilt in favour of landlords”
Sirius’ Andrew Coombs: “Defence is just another layer on top”
Council to acquire stake in £1bn science cluster
Frasers Property UK CEO to step down
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores
EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Cushman partner heads to JLL
Developers and owners weigh options as Barratt ruling opens floodgates
Oxford sites shortlisted for UK’s largest life sciences requirement