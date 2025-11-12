Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateLeasingLogisticsOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Picton posts positive total returns in half-year results

12 Nov 2025 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

REIT recently sold the Stanford Building in Covent Garden for £34.5m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax Big Box posts 9% total accounting return

28 Feb 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Landsec returns to buying as property values turn corner

15 Nov 2024
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Q+A: Big Box’s Godfrey on snaring UKCM, shareholder revolts and a shift to smaller boxes

30 Jul 2024
Read
Person, Human, Antelope

Best and worst performing REITs revealed in tumultuous year for listed property

5 Jan 2023
Read