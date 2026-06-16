Picton suitors move towards firm offer

16 Jun 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
LondonMetric and Schroder REIT seek change of control waivers from Picton lenders
Target Fund Managers revamps executive team
Sale of £33m Southwark office completes
Cushman adds partner to retail leasing team
Prime Dublin retail parks launched for €145m double sale
Praxis buys Birmingham landmark in double deal
Martley recruits trio to bolster real estate and debt teams
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Heineken brews £300m deal for Stonegate pub portfolio
Fabrix seals 72,000 sq ft City office letting
UK mortgage-bond issuer’s US plans take shape
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Starwood names Europe asset management head