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RegenerationDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Pigeon snaps up former Bury St Edmunds railway yard for mixed-use scheme

3 Sep 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Suffolk-based developer bought the Station Hill site from Network Rail's Platform4

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