Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialPolicy & RegulationSustainabilityTechnologyUK & Ireland

Pilot study using sensors reveals more cost-effective housing retrofit solutions

15 Oct 2025 | 15:52 | London | by May Agaran

Use of Senze live sensors provided accurate, real-time data on thermal performance of Bromford homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: yet more evidence of the holes in the EPC regime

8 May 2025
Read

Related Argent chair launches energy performance tool for retrofitting homes

8 Apr 2025
Read
Tarmac, Asphalt, Urban

Something has to give in the drive for more housing that is both affordable and green

8 Apr 2022
Read