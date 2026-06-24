Pimco leases 4,700 sq m in Frankfurt's MainBuilding to law firm

LeasingContinental EuropeGermanyOffice
24 Jun 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Jones Day will move in during the second half of 2027
Glenbrook launches northern-focused investment business
Shawbrook agrees largest deal to date with £61m Grace Real Estate loan
GRE Capital hires duo to scale UK loan book
BKL strengthens capital markets team with new hire
Hillwood hires development manager
Extreme weather raises climate risk premium for prime European properties
Mapp appoints senior adviser for London business
Deals near £700m in London office fightback
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Graham + Sibbald makes senior London hire
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
Starwood European MD departs
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale