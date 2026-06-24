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LeasingContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Pimco leases 4,700 sq m in Frankfurt's MainBuilding to law firm

24 Jun 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Jones Day will move in during the second half of 2027

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