PineBridge Benson Elliot names real estate vice president 

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNetherlandsNordics
16 Sep 2025 | 15:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Nina Meier joins from Tristan Capital Partners
London and Regional’s student-led Elephant and Castle project approved
Swiss Life completes £29m Doncaster warehouse sale
Former Apollo adviser joins The Dot Group as finance chief
Moorfield secures £26m Bristol student project funding
Deloitte Ireland hires managing director for real estate M&A
Redevco confirms acquisition of Roebuck
Close Brothers plans student and BTR expansion
Paul Clark joins Amro Partners as senior adviser
Get Living CEO Rick de Blaby to step down
Blackstone’s Mileway seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park
Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload
St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
What next for the UK’s largest pension fund?
Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale
GIC teams up with hotels guru
Apollo joins forces with debt master for multi-billion mid-market lending push
Another day in property paradise: Phil Collins buys Edinburgh block
Japanese investor back with £210m Victoria office swoop
Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale