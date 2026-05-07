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LondonLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Benson Elliot scoops 250,000 sq ft City leasing deal

7 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Fund manager secures tenant for entire £400m+ scheme as prime Square Mile space dries up

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