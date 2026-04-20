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RetailContinental EuropeSpainHotels & LeisureInvestment

PineBridge Benson Elliot sells Spanish retail asset to Sofidy

20 Apr 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property in Albacete spans 44,318 sq m

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