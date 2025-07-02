Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialEast MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

PineBridge’s Sigma locks down £100m single-family portfolio

2 Jul 2025 | 16:16 | London | by David Hatcher

Housebuilder continues to sell units en masse

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

Long Harbour makes approach for PRS REIT

11 Jun 2025
Read

Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale

7 May 2025
Read

How the build-to-rent industry will evolve in 2025

6 Jan 2025
Read
Suburb, Neighborhood, Car

New chapter for Sigma as major fundraising initiative kicks off

24 Jul 2024
Read