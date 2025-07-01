Green Street News - Homepage
Pinewood Group seeks approval for £1bn Buckinghamshire data centre

1 Jul 2025 | 15:42 | London | by May Agaran

Group was granted approval in 2023 for a 1.4m sq ft expansion of its film studios 

