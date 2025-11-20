Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
DevelopmentContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeRegeneration

Pioneers, admirers and renovators ride new wave of Frankfurt high-rise projects

20 Nov 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Surge of tower developments reshapes Germany’s financial hub

