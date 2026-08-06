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PeopleCorporateNorth WestUK & Ireland

PKF Littlejohn hires real estate consultant

6 Aug 2026 | 12:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former CBRE senior director Shaun Skidmore joins firm's Manchester office

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