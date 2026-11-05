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OpinionLondonUK & IrelandOfficeRetailRegeneration

Placemaking is the new anchor

5 Nov 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Stuart Fyfe

Previously the department store pulled people in – today the pull comes from a mix of F&B, leisure, culture, green space and events

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