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ResidentialDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland

PlacePoint buys Nottingham site for 1,600-home project

16 Jun 2026 | 13:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Site forms part of the Gamston Sustainable Urban Extension

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