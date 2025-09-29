Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Planning approval for GPE office refurb in Fitzrovia

29 Sep 2025 | 07:29 | London | by May Agaran

Project to overhaul 15 Gresse Street and 12/13 Rathbone Place

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Joint venture seals deal for £450m Southwark office development site

16 Sep 2025
Read

Planning cleared for redevelopment of historic City office

29 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street

5 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Derwent exchanges on £56m sale of Francis House

29 Jul 2025
Read