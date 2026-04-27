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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Planning hurdle cleared for Microsoft data centre near Leeds

27 Apr 2026 | 08:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Harworth and Mircosoft secure resolution to grant planning consent

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