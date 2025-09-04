Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationLogisticsLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans approved at Orchard Wharf for mixed student and industrial scheme

4 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Regal wins planning for 1,365 student beds alongside 208 affordable homes and 81,000 sq ft of logistics space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

New natural lido planned at Canary Wharf

29 Aug 2025
Read

Cedarstone puts plans in for Isle of Dogs student scheme

30 Jul 2025
Read

Green light for CWG's 46-storey Wood Wharf student scheme

14 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Neighborhood

London Square submits fresh plans for Battersea residential scheme

22 Apr 2025
Read