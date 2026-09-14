NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationHotels & LeisureInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Plans approved for £130m Derbyshire county hall overhaul

14 Sep 2026 | 05:39 | London | by May Agaran

The former Smedley's Hydro will be turned into a 100-room hotel and 45 apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

Plans emerge for 1960s West End block

23 Jul 2026
Read

Plans unveiled for £100m Lancaster Canal Quarter scheme

1 Jul 2026
Read
Construction, Construction Crane, Architecture

Ardmore collapse raises fears over hollowing out of construction industry

15 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Castlebrooke overhauls plans for £500m Belfast project

1 Jun 2026
Read