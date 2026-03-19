NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentNorth WestSenior livingUK & Ireland

Plans approved for £750m Tameside garden village

19 Mar 2026 | 07:04 | London | by May Agaran

Neighbourhood of 2,150 homes will undertake phased development of 15 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Grass, Nature

Arada submits plans for opening phase of £2.5bn Thameside West

28 Sep 2026
Read
Chart, Plot, Map

Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities

23 Sep 2026
Read
Symbol, Text, Number

Where's the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites

17 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away

17 Sep 2026
Read