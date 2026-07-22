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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingOfficeSenior livingDevelopment

Plans approved for 77 Marsh Wall resi conversion

22 Jul 2026 | 13:34 | London | by May Agaran

Areli conversion of 77 Marsh Wall in Canary Wharf to create 820 mixed-tenure homes

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