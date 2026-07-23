Plans emerge for 1960s West End block

Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandResidential
23 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
The total rebuild includes a hotel and homes
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
Healey targets sovereign wealth funds but avoids domestic tax raids in first budget
Occupier snaps up £32.5m Telford shed
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
MCR adds Basingstoke office to portfolio
JLL’s diluted earnings per share up 50% in third quarter
Colliers downgrades UK return forecast amid yield pressures
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Global Holdings’ Sea Containers office hits full occupancy
GG Capital lands £48m refinancing of Midtown office
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion