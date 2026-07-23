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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandResidential

Plans emerge for 1960s West End block

23 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The total rebuild includes a hotel and homes

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