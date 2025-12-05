NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailLondonResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Plans emerge for future of Enfield shopping centre

5 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

RivingtonHark's regeneration of London asset part of £500m pipeline

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Prime Dublin retail parks launched for €145m double sale

21 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Brookfield launches €130m+ Dublin residential sale

15 Sep 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

€500m Barcelona shopping centre hits the market

15 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Plans submitted for 3.2m sq ft Battersea Power Station final phases

14 Sep 2026
Read