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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingEast of EnglandInvestmentRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Plans in for 170 Bishop's Stortford homes

16 Dec 2025 | 10:16 | London | by May Agaran

New proposals by Cityheart replace previous scheme

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