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RegenerationAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsResidentialSouth EastTechnologyUK & Ireland

Plans in for £1bn RAF Bicester redevelopment

17 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Four outline applications to create 1.4m sq ft of commercial space and 200 homes

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