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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Plans in for 250 Stretford homes

19 Mar 2026 | 11:22 | London | by May Agaran

Bruntwood and Trafford Council team up for the project

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