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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandCold StorageInvestment

Plans in for £60m Nottinghamshire cold storage facility

22 Apr 2026 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

Cold-storage facility to replace Japanese-owned Thermotraffic’s current hub in Newark

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