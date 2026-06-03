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RegenerationDevelopmentOfficePlanningResidentialRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Plans in for £640m Slough town centre revamp

3 Jun 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 1,500 homes proposed on the former Thames Valley University site

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