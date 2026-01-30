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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Plans in for Downing's 330-bed Bristol student project

30 Jan 2026 | 06:45 | London | by May Agaran

NCP car park site marks developer's debut investment in Bristol

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