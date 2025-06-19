Green Street News - Homepage
Plans in for former Merthyr Tydfil Hoover factory

19 Jun 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Around 441 new homes planned at the vacant 40 acre Pentrebach site

