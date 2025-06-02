Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Plans in for monster 16m sq ft North Lincolnshire data centre

2 Jun 2025 | 07:21 | London | by May Agaran

Elsham Tech Park to comprise 15 buildings across a 434 acre campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Greystoke wins appeal for £1bn Hertfordshire data centre

13 May 2025
Read

How can we create a sustainable future for data centres?

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

USS backs £10bn Northumberland data centre project

12 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Global data centre market poised for “unprecedented growth” with £229bn firepower

3 Apr 2025
Read