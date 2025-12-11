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RegenerationHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Plans in for next phase of £2bn York Central

11 Dec 2025 | 09:03 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Nearly 1,000 homes, offices, hotel and more included

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