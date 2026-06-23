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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans in for next phase of Harrow Eastman Village project

23 Jun 2026 | 07:20 | London | by May Agaran

772 homes proposed alongside a primary care health centre

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