4 Aug 2025 | 14:52 | London | by May Agaran
Summix Capital to overhaul the Saica packaging site
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Asian capital in the UK: from fleeting trend to structural shift
NGO loses appeal to block lower environmental standards
BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight
Asda nears £400m portfolio sale-and-leaseback deal with Blue Owl
Plans lodged for 1,000 homes at former Edinburgh paper factory
Clearbell Capital boss joins Palace of Westminster restoration board
ABP agrees 158,000 sq ft Hull warehouse letting
Mileway inks 170,000 sq ft Liverpool letting
Kuwaiti investor pulls Farringdon sale as values recover
King Street grows European team with senior hires
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
JLL’s Christian Ulbrich named chair of Westbridge
PRS REIT senior director steps down
Unite gets approval for 500-bed Elephant & Castle student project
US firm to relocate to Oxford Street’s Elephant