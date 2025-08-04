Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialHotels & LeisureInvestmentRegenerationScotlandUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 1,000 homes at former Edinburgh paper factory

4 Aug 2025 | 14:52 | London | by May Agaran

Summix Capital to overhaul the Saica packaging site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Cedarstone puts plans in for Isle of Dogs student scheme

30 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Tower plans in for site at centre of Croydon council controversy

28 Jul 2025
Read

Bankfoot APAM plans revamp of Warrington industrial site

28 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Nature

Mount Anvil lodges plans for 274 Chelsea homes

25 Jul 2025
Read